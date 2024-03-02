IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump empire wobbles as the ‘king of debt’ can’t pay his legal bills: Melber report
10:09
The Beat with Ari

Donald Trump will need to start paying some of the hundreds of millions of dollars he’s racked up in penalties from his civil trials. Trump is reportedly struggling to come up with the money, revealing that he can’t pay the half-billion dollar judgment in his New York fraud case. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)March 2, 2024

