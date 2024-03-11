Trump empire wobbles as legal experts raise concerns Trump may be ‘beholden’ to bond backers

Former President Donald Trump posted a $91.63 million bond as he appeals the judgment against him in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case. Trump’s bond was posted by insurance company Chubb. In 2018, Trump appointed Chubb's CEO Evan Greenberg to a White House advisory council on trade policy. Former SDNY criminal division chief Kristy Greenberg and Neil Pederson join MSNBC’s Katie Phang. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)March 11, 2024