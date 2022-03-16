Trump 'emboldened' Putin before this war: Ukraine Ambassador ousted by 45 on 'war criminal' Putin
As fighting in Ukraine escalates, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss Zelenskyy’s address to Congress and a potential peace deal. Yovanovitch was fired by Donald Trump after Rudy Giuliani led a smear campaign against her, complaining she was blocking MAGA efforts to investigate Joe Biden. March 16, 2022
