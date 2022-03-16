IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

Trump 'emboldened' Putin before this war: Ukraine Ambassador ousted by 45 on 'war criminal' Putin

11:22

As fighting in Ukraine escalates, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss Zelenskyy’s address to Congress and a potential peace deal. Yovanovitch was fired by Donald Trump after Rudy Giuliani led a smear campaign against her, complaining she was blocking MAGA efforts to investigate Joe Biden. March 16, 2022

