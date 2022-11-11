Trump embarrassment: GOP-hyped red wave crumbles as Dems demolish MAGA extremists

The midterm election results show Democrats outperforming history and Republicans blowing the kind of midterm opening that has won the opposition party 50 or 60 seats in other years. MSNBC's Ari Melber reports on how the so-called "red wave" was fueled by echoing a misleading, corrupt disinformation campaign peddled by right-wing operatives and how stoked expectations made extreme candidates seem more mainstream.Nov. 11, 2022