Trump electors plot implodes: Giuliani and the admission that may haunt 45
12:57
Share this -
copied
In this special report, MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down Trump’s multi-state bid to steal the 2020 presidential election with the help of fraudulent electors. This comes after former Trump campaign advisor, Boris Epshteyn, admitted to his involvement with the plot on “The Beat” and confirmed that Rudy Giuliani led it.Jan. 25, 2022
'Brazen... conspiracy': Trump legal team committed 'fraud' with election scheme
07:40
Trump lawyers need lawyers: 45 aide admits to fake electors plot, Giuliani led it
08:38
Now Playing
Trump electors plot implodes: Giuliani and the admission that may haunt 45
12:57
UP NEXT
MAGA confession: Trump lawyer admits fraudulent electors plot
11:11
Jan. 6 rally leader turns on Trump: Would not vote for him again
10:36
Trump White House aide pressed on Trump fans' violent attacks on police