The Beat with Ari

Trump denial: After 2022 humiliation, RNC doubles down on big lie, MAGA losers

02:12

After the red ripple in the 2022 midterms and Trump's losing streak with election deniers, The Republican National Committee is doubling down on Trump's false "rigged elections" claims. The Washington Post obtaining an RNC report on forming a “National Election Integrity Team." MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on this and how the RNC chief took a call with the coup mastermind and Trump. Melber adds this new team is “another place to launder discredited lies for the loser of the last election.”Feb. 2, 2023

