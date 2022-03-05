IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump crushed by Biden boom: U.S. jobs hit pre-COVID peaks in March 2022

    09:16
The Beat with Ari

Trump crushed by Biden boom: U.S. jobs hit pre-COVID peaks in March 2022

09:16

Following his State of the Union address, President Biden’s approval rate jumped to 47 percent. At the same time, new numbers show economic growth has been strong under Biden’s first 13 months in office, tripling the number of jobs Trump created during the same period. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by Democratic strategist James Carville to discuss the state of Biden’s presidency. March 5, 2022

