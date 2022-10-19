IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump criminal referral?: Pelosi talks new subpoena and harrowing Jan. 6 moments

    01:40
  • UP NEXT

    Losing: Trump-era special counsel embarrassed in another legal loss

    03:20

  • Jail time: Trump accountability, truth and “eternal vigilance” with Billy Porter

    37:38

  • Swift charges for police officer who opened fire on teen at McDonalds

    03:54

  • See Obama tackle woke debate in 2022: Dems can’t be buzzkills

    06:05

  • 'MAGA trifecta of crimes': DOJ vet on legal heat for Trump, Bannon

    07:25

  • Trump's inaction exposed in stunning Jan. 6 video

    08:53

  • Trumpworld's mafia tactics linked to Jan. 6 probe

    09:15

  • 'One man' caused insurrection: Trump's criminal intent exposed in bombshell Jan. 6 hearing

    07:18

  • Shocking video revealed: Pelosi blames Trump while pleading for help on Jan. 6

    02:59

  • Trump subpoenaed! Jan. 6 committee demands testimony after explosive new coup evidence is revealed

    04:49

  • Trump's Jan. 6 nightmare! 45 subpoenaed by Congress in flex from committee

    06:20

  • Jan 6 smoking gun? Trump's violent insurrection 'intent' could be exposed

    05:03

  • Fox News panic: Alex Jones loses billion dollar cases after stunning texts

    08:15

  • Turning on Trump? Michael Cohen suggests Trump's lawyer pressured into lying about stolen documents

    07:26

  • Giuliani 'targeted' for indictment after years leading 'hell' jail in NYC

    11:27

  • GOP welfare scandal engulfs Brett Favre

    03:13

  • Fooled: Fox News pundits implode amidst Elon Musk whiplash

    11:59

  • See Trump-Nixon drug war shredded in epic Peter Tosh breakdown

    11:28

  • Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'

    05:28

The Beat with Ari

Trump criminal referral?: Pelosi talks new subpoena and harrowing Jan. 6 moments

01:40

Explosive new footage shows lawmakers scrambling to protect the Capitol on Jan. 6. Nancy Pelosi telling MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell that “Trump instigated an insurrection” and that “democracy is at stake.” This comes as a Trump subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee is expected soon. NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on the subpoena and the prospect of a criminal referral by the Committee.Oct. 19, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Trump criminal referral?: Pelosi talks new subpoena and harrowing Jan. 6 moments

    01:40
  • UP NEXT

    Losing: Trump-era special counsel embarrassed in another legal loss

    03:20

  • Jail time: Trump accountability, truth and “eternal vigilance” with Billy Porter

    37:38

  • Swift charges for police officer who opened fire on teen at McDonalds

    03:54

  • See Obama tackle woke debate in 2022: Dems can’t be buzzkills

    06:05

  • 'MAGA trifecta of crimes': DOJ vet on legal heat for Trump, Bannon

    07:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All