Citizen Donald Trump will likely face a grand jury in the Georgia probe into his election meddling. If the case goes to trial, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who held the line against Trump’s mob boss mentality, could be a “star witness.” MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by Raffensperger to discuss the probe, the primary challenge he faces from a “big lie” backer, and his new book.Nov. 11, 2021