IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats

    09:39
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s secret plot exposed?: Jan. 6 panel points to Trump in fake electors scheme

    08:49

  • Walls closing in: Trump’s “mob” tactics and “rats” talk boomerang in damning Jan. 6 hearings

    07:40

  • Smoking gun: Why Trump lawyer seeking pardon may sink Trump for illegal coup

    06:24

  • Pence Lawyers Muddy Obvious Coup Crime, Says MSNBC Anchor

    04:11

  • Guilty: Trump Lawyer Says Coup Plotter Has A Problem

    10:47

  • Bannon to jail? Judge rejects MAGA ally for Jan. 6 silence as testimony ramps up heat

    05:58

  • Bombshell evidence: Trump ally led MAGA fans on Capitol tour hours before attack

    10:06

  • Under fire: Fox pushed the “big lie,” censored Jan. 6 hearing to cater to audience

    03:53

  • Bannon 'legally' threatens to 'come after' Barr for calling 'B.S.' on 'idiotic' Trump

    06:11

  • Indicting Trump? Jan. 6 committee open to it as chair reverses

    03:49

  • Trump’s ‘Costanza problem’: Under oath, MAGA aide says 45 knew he was lying about election

    09:20

  • Giuliani ‘intoxicated’: Trump aide testifies Rudy was drunk on election night

    05:33

  • Trump’s secret plot exposed: Second Jan. 6 hearing shows he knew

    05:03

  • They planned it: Star Jan. 6 witness on plot and Trump fans attacking police

    07:11

  • Trump’s secret plot exposed: New Jan. 6 evidence puts Trump at heart of probe

    08:12

  • Caught on tape: GOP leader’s Trump riot flip-flop exposed in new audio

    11:44

  • How high did MAGA riot plot go? Jan. 6 panel eyes Trump

    09:53

  • GOP tears: See epic, live fact-check of Elon Musk as he waffles on buying Twitter

    11:46

  • See GOP Rep. deny Jan. 6 'insurrection' on eve of key hearing

    04:35

The Beat with Ari

Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats

09:39

After evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee during its public hearings showed Donald Trump knew he lost the election and still tried to steal it, nearly 60 percent of Americans believe Trump should be criminally charged, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. In a major shift, the number of Republicans who think Trump is criminally liable has roughly doubled from April to June. Now, Trump is saying Kevin McCarthy was “foolish” to largely cancel the GOP out of the hearings. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss the evidence against Trump.June 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats

    09:39
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s secret plot exposed?: Jan. 6 panel points to Trump in fake electors scheme

    08:49

  • Walls closing in: Trump’s “mob” tactics and “rats” talk boomerang in damning Jan. 6 hearings

    07:40

  • Smoking gun: Why Trump lawyer seeking pardon may sink Trump for illegal coup

    06:24

  • Pence Lawyers Muddy Obvious Coup Crime, Says MSNBC Anchor

    04:11

  • Guilty: Trump Lawyer Says Coup Plotter Has A Problem

    10:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All