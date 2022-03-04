Trump crime? MAGA riot panel reveals evidence of 'criminal conspiracy'
The January 6th committee is making news with a new court filing stating Donald Trump engaged in a “criminal conspiracy” by plotting a “corrupt scheme” that ultimately failed. This comes as former Trump aide Peter Navarro skipped a scheduled deposition this week, claiming executive privilege. MSNBC’s Ari Melber breaks down the latest developments in the investigation.March 4, 2022
