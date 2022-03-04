IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Trump crime? MAGA riot panel reveals evidence of 'criminal conspiracy'

The Beat with Ari

Trump crime? MAGA riot panel reveals evidence of 'criminal conspiracy'

The January 6th committee is making news with a new court filing stating Donald Trump engaged in a “criminal conspiracy” by plotting a “corrupt scheme” that ultimately failed. This comes as former Trump aide Peter Navarro skipped a scheduled deposition this week, claiming executive privilege. MSNBC’s Ari Melber breaks down the latest developments in the investigation.March 4, 2022

    Trump crime? MAGA riot panel reveals evidence of 'criminal conspiracy'

