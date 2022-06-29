IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Is Cassidy Hutchinson the new John Dean?

    Trump coup nightmare: See the moment Fox News turns amidst 'devastating' smoking gun

    ‘Criminal’ Trump: See definitive report on how star witness imperils ex-POTUS

  • Andrew Weissmann: DOJ should be pressing for corroboration of Hutchinson testimony

  • Trump was ‘sending a loaded missile to the Capitol’ says Wash Post’s Carol Leonnig

  • Fmr. aide to Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, testifies before Jan. 6 Cmte

  • Anita Hill: ‘There's probably plenty of evidence of conflict of interest’ for Justice Clarence Thomas

  • Neal Katyal: 'A really dicey situation' for Mark Meadows

  • Joe: What Trump did on January 6 is outside the constitutional framework

  • Michael Beschloss: This hearing is about as historic as it gets

  • A devastating presentation of facts but prosecutors need all the evidence

  • Rep. Raskin: Hutchinson was an exemplary witness who displayed remarkable courage

  • Joe: Democracy was on the line and Meadows refused to do anything about it

  • Mika: It took the strength of a young woman’s character to show America and the world the truth

  • Secret Service episodes on Jan. 6 show complicated mix of duty and political allegiance

  • Jan. 6 Committee's highlighting of witness intimidation adds to pressure on Garland

  • Trump sought to wield violence by loyalists, January 6 hearing testimony shows

  • Sixth hearing adds new dimension to Mark Meadows' role in January 6th insurrection 

  • Fmr. Pence aide: Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony shows her 'courage'

  • Rep. Schiff: Difficult for DOJ to avoid investigating Trump

Trump coup nightmare: See the moment Fox News turns amidst 'devastating' smoking gun

The devastating evidence presented against Donald Trump in the latest Jan. 6 hearing shows Trump supported the armed overthrow of the U.S. government. Now, the incriminating eye-witness testimony is prompting some Trump veterans and conservatives to turn on the former president, including Trump’s former Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and Fox News favorite Andrew McCarthy, a conservative former prosecutor who previously wrote a book defending Trump. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down the significance of these concessions.June 29, 2022

