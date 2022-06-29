Trump coup nightmare: See the moment Fox News turns amidst 'devastating' smoking gun

The devastating evidence presented against Donald Trump in the latest Jan. 6 hearing shows Trump supported the armed overthrow of the U.S. government. Now, the incriminating eye-witness testimony is prompting some Trump veterans and conservatives to turn on the former president, including Trump’s former Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and Fox News favorite Andrew McCarthy, a conservative former prosecutor who previously wrote a book defending Trump. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down the significance of these concessions.June 29, 2022