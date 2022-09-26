Trump coup nightmare: Aides testify as DOJ moves up the line in criminal probe

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

After charging over 900 people for crimes relating to storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, there are new signs the DOJ is eyeing more senior Trump officials who may have helped plan Jan. 6 -- even if they did not trespass that day. Federal prosecutors have sent 40 more subpoenas in the criminal probe, including Trump's top aides. MSNBC's Ari Melber reports on the progress and contrasts within that probe, asking whether senior Trump figures like Mark Meadows and John Eastman have legal liability, and discussing those issues with Ebro Darden, from Apple and Hot 97 Radio. Darden says many people simply do not believe the ringleaders will ever be held accountable, which is dangerous, and argues Americans cannot credibly claim "this is not who we are" as these democracy scandals continue in the Trump and post-Trump era. Sept. 26, 2022

