IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'F*** Yourself': Elon Musk & MAGA's 'X Plan' go up in flames at bizarre, dumpster fire finance talk

    07:33
  • Now Playing

    Trump Coup bombshell: Secret texts tie indicted plotter to Congress, as March trial looms

    12:09
  • UP NEXT

    MAGA 'suicide'? Yuval Noah Harari on conservatives losing, conspiracies, AI, religion & history

    01:07:49

  • Top Democrat warns of rising Anti-Semitism in America in 2023

    04:36

  • Prison fears mount as Jack Smith wins coup subpoena clash

    12:02

  • Indicted Trump spawns copycats: WH vet on fighting 'MAGA playbook' in U.S. & abroad

    08:24

  • Trump’s trial nightmare: Jack Smith on offense with Pence testimony 

    10:04

  • ‘Twisted logic’: Katyal shreds Trump as fraud receipts haunt him in trial

    08:13

  • 'No Guardrails': Experts sound alarm about Trump’s plot for ‘radical’ second term

    07:34

  • Exposed: New audio reveals Speaker Mike Johnson’s controversial views

    07:03

  • Prison fears: See D.A. who could lock up Trump make rare appearance in RICO court

    03:34

  • 'Who Killed JFK?' Rob Reiner says he solved assassination

    03:25

  • Stopping 'dictator' Trump is a choice: Rob Reiner lays it out on MSNBC

    08:54

  • 'The trenches teach survival': Ari Melber and Lil Durk on music & culture (MSNBC Segment)

    07:57

  • Jail for threats? In Trump case, RICO lawyer says real attacks land defendants behind bars, not 'gagged'

    07:41

  • Gagged? Trump on defense as Jack Smith takes tough gag order to powerful court

    12:10

  • Obama warns big tech about lies amid outcry over Musk's 'antisemitism' & racist 'replacement' theory

    08:51

  • ‘Goofy’ Trump doesn’t get Chicago: Lil Durk on 'Trenches,' Drake & Morgan Wallen with Ari Melber

    32:13

  • Your VP’s favorite rapper: E-40 and Ari Melber on music, tech and White House visits

    05:07

  • Scandal-ridden Santos won’t run for reelection: Fmr. aide on lies & charges

    02:38

The Beat with Ari

Trump Coup bombshell: Secret texts tie indicted plotter to Congress, as March trial looms

12:09

Unsealed texts from GOP Congressman Scott Perry reveal Perry had a "vast web of contacts" who he was talking to about efforts to overturn the election, including top Republicans. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports and is joined by Senior Mueller Prosecutor Andrew Weissmann. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber) Dec. 1, 2023

  • 'F*** Yourself': Elon Musk & MAGA's 'X Plan' go up in flames at bizarre, dumpster fire finance talk

    07:33
  • Now Playing

    Trump Coup bombshell: Secret texts tie indicted plotter to Congress, as March trial looms

    12:09
  • UP NEXT

    MAGA 'suicide'? Yuval Noah Harari on conservatives losing, conspiracies, AI, religion & history

    01:07:49

  • Top Democrat warns of rising Anti-Semitism in America in 2023

    04:36

  • Prison fears mount as Jack Smith wins coup subpoena clash

    12:02

  • Indicted Trump spawns copycats: WH vet on fighting 'MAGA playbook' in U.S. & abroad

    08:24

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All