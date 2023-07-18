Trump coup bomb goes off: Trump formally targeted for coup charges

Donald Trump faces a possible second federal indictment after receiving a target letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith in connection with the Jan 6 probe. NBC News reporting the letter "advises Trump that he has the right to appear before the grand jury... and that there is evidence linking him to a crime." Trump himself said this target typically leads to charges and arrest, but the DOJ had no comment and no charges have been filed. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)July 18, 2023