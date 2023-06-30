Trump ‘coup bomb’ goes off as Jack Smith gets Trump insiders talking

The DOJ ramps up its probe into Trump’s fake elector plot. CNN reporting that a former top campaign official, "Mike Roman is cooperating with prosecutors from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team". It comes amid reporting Rudy Giuliani also met with Smith. National Security lawyer Bradley Moss joins Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss the development. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)June 30, 2023