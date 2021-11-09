Trump cornered? MAGA riot probe circles 45, subpoenas insiders

The January 6th Select Committee has released six new subpoenas to some of Donald Trump’s closest aides and allies, including former campaign officials Bill Stepien and Jason Miller. Meanwhile in Atlanta, the DA who has been quietly leading a criminal inquiry into Trump’s alleged election tampering is now expected to convene a special grand jury, according to The New York Times. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by Obama veteran Neal Katyal to discuss Trump's mounting legal woes. Nov. 9, 2021