Trump cornered? Feds trying to flip Trump Org. exec in criminal probe

Citizen Trump is facing serious legal heat now that the Trump Organization is officially under a criminal probe. Prosecutors are targeting Trump's top executive Allen Weisselberg, who is also now under criminal investigation over taxes. Weisselberg has obtained his own legal counsel. MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber discusses the latest updates in the case with Washington Post reporter Libby Casey, former federal prosecutor Dan Alonso, and former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman.