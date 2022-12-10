IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump contempt judge rebuked by DOJ vet as Feds ramp up Mar-A-Lago pressure

    04:07
  • UP NEXT

    Legal bomb hits Trump: Special counsel eyes contempt in Mar-A-Lago stolen docs case

    10:54

  • From "F--- Trump" to Obama summit: Rap's impact ranges from politics to new song touting MSNBC

    05:48

  • Trump knew all: Cohen eyes Trump himself after company guilty of crimes

    07:43

  • Guilty: Trump Org. convicted, victorious NY D.A. speaks out

    11:27

  • As Trump’s image fizzles, Obama tribute makes waves | MSNBC

    06:32

  • Trump bomb rattles GOP, threatens McCarthy power play

    05:27

  • Trump WH aide to MSNBC: Violent insurrection was 'criminal'

    08:14

  • Trump's 'legal jeopardy': Major loss in Mar-A-Lago stolen docs case

    09:14

  • Mar-A-Lago nightmare: Trump dealt major blow in criminal case

    08:48

  • Obama vs. MAGA Hate: Ari Melber on debunking lies and Jay-Z’s political history lesson (MSNBC)

    12:11

  • Jan. 6 bomb stuns Trump: MAGA allies convicted as top aide goes under oath

    05:48

  • Trump's dinner 'disaster': Ye, anti-Semite meeting engulfs GOP

    06:48

  • Michael Moore: Convicted Oath Keepers leaders like “Larry and Curly Arnold”

    06:40

  • Jeff Goldblum on 'insect politics,' weird roles, dream directors, Judaism, jazz & Xmas music

    55:41

  • Trump's "toxic" wing causes chaos in House

    09:08

  • See Trump-Ye-supremacist dinner shredded by Ari Melber on MSNBC

    10:34

  • Basquiat revolution: From policing to parties, family & Fab 5 Freddy recount artist's work (2022)

    26:56

  • Trump braces: Tax returns going to Congress as Pence mulls DOJ interview

    09:56

  • As Trump fades after midterm fizzle, Fat Joe on politics and “MSNBC bromance”

    16:22

The Beat with Ari

Trump contempt judge rebuked by DOJ vet as Feds ramp up Mar-A-Lago pressure

04:07

A federal judge rejects the DOJ request to hold Trump in contempt over the Mar-a-Lago classified documents probe. The contempt hearing reveals an aggressive approach from the new special counsel Jack Smith. It comes after at least two more classified documents were found in a Trump storage facility and turned over to the DOJ. Former federal prosecutor John Flannery joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on the judge's ruling saying the idea that no one is above the law and the subject doesn't matter is now "a fiction these days."Dec. 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Trump contempt judge rebuked by DOJ vet as Feds ramp up Mar-A-Lago pressure

    04:07
  • UP NEXT

    Legal bomb hits Trump: Special counsel eyes contempt in Mar-A-Lago stolen docs case

    10:54

  • From "F--- Trump" to Obama summit: Rap's impact ranges from politics to new song touting MSNBC

    05:48

  • Trump knew all: Cohen eyes Trump himself after company guilty of crimes

    07:43

  • Guilty: Trump Org. convicted, victorious NY D.A. speaks out

    11:27

  • As Trump’s image fizzles, Obama tribute makes waves | MSNBC

    06:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All