Trump contempt judge rebuked by DOJ vet as Feds ramp up Mar-A-Lago pressure

A federal judge rejects the DOJ request to hold Trump in contempt over the Mar-a-Lago classified documents probe. The contempt hearing reveals an aggressive approach from the new special counsel Jack Smith. It comes after at least two more classified documents were found in a Trump storage facility and turned over to the DOJ. Former federal prosecutor John Flannery joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on the judge's ruling saying the idea that no one is above the law and the subject doesn't matter is now "a fiction these days."Dec. 10, 2022