Trump ‘co-conspirator’ wrote out scheme that could land many in prison: Melber on NYT bombshell

The New York Times broke the story of a once-secret Trump plan to install fraudulent electors to "deprive" President Elect Biden of "electoral votes" on Jan. 6 and try to overthrow the race. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber applies the new memo and reporting to the wider elements of the coup conspiracy, drawing on primary sources involving the fraudulent electors, past reporting by Rachel Maddow, and evidence from the government. Law Prof. Melissa Murray explained on The Beat that writing down the conspiracy breaks one of the "rules" from Stringer Bell in "The Wire." This is an excerpt from the full report that aired. Aug. 9, 2023