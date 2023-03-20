IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump clown show: See key witness scorch Trump ally’s testimony

    11:14
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Panic’: Trump melting down over imminent ‘arrest’ says star witness Cohen

    09:00

  • New: Trump lawyers file to end Georgia criminal probe

    03:23

  • Mike Pence under fire for 'stop snitching' stance in Jan. 6 probe

    04:43

  • Trump legal nightmare – Lawyer says he will surrender if indicted

    04:03

  • Criminal charges for Trump? NYC DA vet warns of 'strong' case

    07:53

  • Trump's 'legal expenses' defense could go up in flames

    07:43

  • Trump lawyer defense: Blame previous Trump lawyer

    02:59

  • Fallout as Trump lawyer admits ‘of course’ it wasn’t true, facing receipts on live TV

    08:07

  • Lies?! Trump lawyer admits ‘of course’ it wasn’t true: Ari Melber breakdown

    10:13

  • See Tucker Carlson ‘hackery’ exposed over decades

    08:27

  • Charges? See Trump defense lawyer grilled by Ari Melber (Full MSNBC interview)

    21:19

  • Lies! See Trump lawyer lunge for receipts on live TV

    07:47

  • Trump lawyer responds to ‘likely’ charges on MSNBC

    11:56

  • See Tucker Carlson demolished on TV by his own words

    11:41

  • Trump on trial? ‘Likely’ criminal charges has Trump fuming

    11:35

  • 'Behavior of a cult': MAGA defense of Jan. 6 rioters shredded by Obama vet 

    07:03

  • Busted: Trump lawyer admits the big lie amid reckoning on conspiracy theories

    08:03

  • Trump indictment watch: D.A. signals ‘likely’ criminal charges

    03:06

  • Trump legal bomb: D.A. signals Trump charges ‘likely’ in hush money probe

    03:49

The Beat with Ari

Trump clown show: See key witness scorch Trump ally’s testimony

11:14

Moments after a Trump ally Bob Costello testified to a New York grand jury, Michael Cohen joins “The Beat” for instant reaction. Cohen’s appearance comes as Trump braces for possible indictment. Cohen tells MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber Costello is “a clown” -- adding most of what he claimed about Cohen “will be proven to be inaccurate.” On the hush money payment, Cohen says “I didn't sleep with Stormy Daniels… Donald did.” (This is an excerpt of the full discussion that aired on MSNBC). Check out the video playlist for "The Beat with Ari Melber": www.msnbc.com/ariMarch 20, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Trump clown show: See key witness scorch Trump ally’s testimony

    11:14
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Panic’: Trump melting down over imminent ‘arrest’ says star witness Cohen

    09:00

  • New: Trump lawyers file to end Georgia criminal probe

    03:23

  • Mike Pence under fire for 'stop snitching' stance in Jan. 6 probe

    04:43

  • Trump legal nightmare – Lawyer says he will surrender if indicted

    04:03

  • Criminal charges for Trump? NYC DA vet warns of 'strong' case

    07:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All