Trump clown show: See key witness scorch Trump ally’s testimony

Moments after a Trump ally Bob Costello testified to a New York grand jury, Michael Cohen joins "The Beat" for instant reaction. Cohen's appearance comes as Trump braces for possible indictment. Cohen tells MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber Costello is "a clown" -- adding most of what he claimed about Cohen "will be proven to be inaccurate." On the hush money payment, Cohen says "I didn't sleep with Stormy Daniels… Donald did." (This is an excerpt of the full discussion that aired on MSNBC). March 20, 2023