Trump 'closer to indictment': Hush money witness testifies

Donald Trump is on defense about his own predicted arrest in New York and added to possible criminal evidence by threatening Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is investigating Trump’s alleged hush money payments in 2016. Former National Enquirer CEO David Pecker, who admitted to helping Trump hide “secrets” goes under oath a second time. Former Obama assistant Solicitor General Neal Katyal joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber, saying Pecker’s testimony “brings us closer to the indictment,” adding “Pecker has switched from catch and kill to catch and spill.”March 28, 2023

