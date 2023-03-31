Trump Charges Broken Down by his 'Art of the Deal' co-author

Donald Trump indicted, the first time in U.S. history a former president has been criminally charged. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by “The Art of the Deal” co-author Tony Schwartz to discuss Trump’s mindset as he prepares to be arrested, finger printed, booked and arraigned in a New York courtroom. Schwartz provides unique insight into Trump’s mindset in the face of this unprecedented indictment. Schwartz telling Melber Trump is a "career criminal" and a "con man" filled with "rage all the time" and he's always "feared" being indicted. March 31, 2023