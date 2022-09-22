IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump charges?: Anticipated Jan. 6 Report hits #1 on US book chart before it is released

    02:03
  • UP NEXT

    Why is NY state trying to end Trump Org. over fraud? Report on the 'lies' and receipts

    11:52

  • Double charges?: Trump facing two 'criminal referrals' in explosion of 2022 NY probe

    05:13

  • Master vs. MAGA: Team Trump rebuked in court over stolen docs

    05:48

  • Trump indictment next?: Why the blockbuster Jan. 6 report may change everything

    11:39

  • MAGA’S 'weaponized lies': Trump touts QAnon, posing danger for GOP ahead of midterms

    07:40

  • DOJ corners Trump as 'newspaper clippings' defense shredded by stolen doc photos

    09:21

  • 'Outrageous' 'untethered': DOJ vets slam judge's ruling on Trump's stolen docs

    04:19

  • As drug war is rebuked in #1 album "God Did," DJ Khaled talks Jay-Z, Obama & hits with Ari Melber

    21:50

  • Trump's nightmare?: Feds seize another MAGA insider's phone as Jan. 6 probe escalates

    03:28

  • Why does the US lock up innocent people? OJ Simpson's lawyer on DNA, race and fighting back

    11:34

  • Bill Gates On Why Artificial Intel Will Change Everything And What We Owe Africa | Melber Intv

    18:22

  • 'Substantial escalation' in Jan. 6 probe as DOJ seizes phones from 'top' Trump aides

    10:58

  • DOJ hits back in Trump criminal probe, appealing review for secrets Trump stole

    07:49

  • Turning on Trump: Barr suggests DOJ "very close" to indicting Trump

    07:18

  • MAGA meltdown: Bill Barr thinks DOJ “getting very close” to having evidence to indict Trump

    04:16

  • ‘Radicals’: From Jim Crow to Trump era, meet Black artists who changed history | Melber Report

    12:25

  • Trump 'stole' top secret material, and special master ruling won't save him, says SCOTUS lawyer

    07:28

  • Breaking: Jan. 6 committee seeking info from Newt Gingrich

    05:25

  • Nixon-Trump’s failed drug war shredded in epic new Jay-Z hit

    11:30

The Beat with Ari

Trump charges?: Anticipated Jan. 6 Report hits #1 on US book chart before it is released

02:03

The January 6th committee will conclude its work by releasing a congressional report with new evidence, findings and policy recommendations -- a hotly anticipated publication since the committee's work has already impacted criminal probes into the insurrection. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is working on a Harper Collins edition of the forthcoming Jan. 6 Report, with a foreword about the coup conspiracy, and that Report edition hit #1 on Amazon's book charts after Melber announced it. MSNBC's Willie Geist talks to Melber about the report in this excerpt from Morning Joe.Sept. 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Trump charges?: Anticipated Jan. 6 Report hits #1 on US book chart before it is released

    02:03
  • UP NEXT

    Why is NY state trying to end Trump Org. over fraud? Report on the 'lies' and receipts

    11:52

  • Double charges?: Trump facing two 'criminal referrals' in explosion of 2022 NY probe

    05:13

  • Master vs. MAGA: Team Trump rebuked in court over stolen docs

    05:48

  • Trump indictment next?: Why the blockbuster Jan. 6 report may change everything

    11:39

  • MAGA’S 'weaponized lies': Trump touts QAnon, posing danger for GOP ahead of midterms

    07:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All