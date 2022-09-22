Trump charges?: Anticipated Jan. 6 Report hits #1 on US book chart before it is released

The January 6th committee will conclude its work by releasing a congressional report with new evidence, findings and policy recommendations -- a hotly anticipated publication since the committee's work has already impacted criminal probes into the insurrection. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is working on a Harper Collins edition of the forthcoming Jan. 6 Report, with a foreword about the coup conspiracy, and that Report edition hit #1 on Amazon's book charts after Melber announced it. MSNBC's Willie Geist talks to Melber about the report in this excerpt from Morning Joe.Sept. 22, 2022