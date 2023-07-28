IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump charged for Iran doc he bragged about: DOJ vet weighs in

The Beat with Ari

Trump charged for Iran doc he bragged about: DOJ vet weighs in

Special Counsel Jack Smith issues a superseding indictment in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case and new charges against Trump, including for allegedly flaunting plans for an attack on Iraq. It comes as Smith reportedly gears up to indict Trump in the Jan. 6 probe. Former Mueller Prosecutor and FBI General Counsel Andrew Weissmann joins MSNBC’s Katie Phang to discuss.July 28, 2023

