Trump CFO waives right to remain silent during arrest

Citizen Donald Trump’s money man Allen Weisselberg may have admitted to prosecutors that he received some of the very perks they are investigating in the criminal probe into the Trump Organization, according to The Washington Post. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber discusses the update in the case with Mother Jones’ David Corn, The New York Times’ columnist Michelle Goldberg, and political strategist Chai Komanduri. Komanduri discusses the unprecedented level of criminality within the Trump administration, asserting Trump “is basically a criminal.” The Trump Organization denies all allegations.