Trump Casino Executive: His negotiation ability 'a fallacy' 07:17 copied!

President Trump says he is “unhappy” about the budget deal that Republicans have reached with Nancy Pelosi, as he may be on the verge of caving on border wall funding once again. Republicans in Congress are bluntly telling him to sign this new border bill, even though the lack of money for a wall has drawn conservative pushback. Former Trump Casino Executive, Jack O’Donnell tells Ari Melber that there’s “a façade or a fallacy” concerning Trump’s ability to negotiate and that in his business dealings with Trump, those around him did the “negotiating for him”.

Read More