Trump card for NY feds?: Growing probe of citizen Trump's money trail

Citizen Trump has new legal trouble in New York as the Manhattan D.A. expands his probe into Trump’s business practices. The D.A. has subpoenaed documents from an investment company that loaned the Trump Organization millions of dollars for its Chicago skyscraper. This comes as feds are now probing Trump’s “Seven Springs” estate after his former fixer Michael Cohen said Trump manipulated property values. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down the news.