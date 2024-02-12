Trump can be convicted and jailed in 2024: Trump’s impeachment lawyer shreds immunity lie

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Former Trump impeachment defense lawyer Robert Ray debunks the core claim that Trump’s current lawyers are making in trying to appeal their loss to Jack Smith, telling MSNBC’s Ari Melber "of course" former presidents can be prosecuted — and Trump's recent "immunity claim" is wrong. (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5)Feb. 12, 2024

