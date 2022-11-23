Trump braces: Tax returns going to Congress as Pence mulls DOJ interview

The Supreme Court allowing Trump’s elusive tax returns to be turned over to Congress. Trump lashing out, slamming the Supreme Court for the decision writing “Shame on them!”. It comes as The New York Times reports the Department of Justice is seeking to question Mike Pence in its January 6th criminal investigation. The Times reporting Pence is open to considering the request. Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti and “The Guardian” reporter Hugo Lowell join “The Beat.”Nov. 23, 2022