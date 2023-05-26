Trump braces: Legal vets predict indictment as Mar-A-Lago worker spills

The New York Times reporting a Mar-A-Lago maintenance worker recounted "helping to move boxes" one day before the FBI came to find the documents. It comes as The Washington Post reports Trump showed the classified documents to others with a "dress rehearsal" to move them. A growing number of legal veterans and a former White House lawyer predict Trump will be indicted as Special Counsel Jack Smith nears the end of his probe. MSNBC’s Jason Johnson is joined by The Nation’s Elie Mystal and The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell.May 26, 2023