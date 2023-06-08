Trump braces for indictment: See how a Trump lawyer could blow open docs case: Melber Report

All eyes are on Donald Trump as the Special Counsel investigates his the former president’s handling of classified documents. The New York Times reports, Trump is now seeking more lawyers with trial experience, as he faces his worst legal year ever. In this special report, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on how one Trump lawyer could blow open the documents case. You will also see an ex-Trump, Michael Cohen, decode Trump’s “mob-boss” approach to legal defense.June 8, 2023