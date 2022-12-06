IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump bomb rattles GOP, threatens McCarthy power play

    05:27
  • UP NEXT

    Trump WH aide to MSNBC: Violent insurrection was 'criminal'

    08:14

  • Trump's 'legal jeopardy': Major loss in Mar-A-Lago stolen docs case

    09:14

  • Mar-A-Lago nightmare: Trump dealt major blow in criminal case

    08:48

  • Obama vs. MAGA Hate: Ari Melber on debunking lies and Jay-Z’s political history lesson (MSNBC)

    12:11

  • Jan. 6 bomb stuns Trump: MAGA allies convicted as top aide goes under oath

    05:48

  • Trump's dinner 'disaster': Ye, anti-Semite meeting engulfs GOP

    06:48

  • Michael Moore: Convicted Oath Keepers leaders like “Larry and Curly Arnold”

    06:40

  • Jeff Goldblum on 'insect politics,' weird roles, dream directors, Judaism, jazz & Xmas music

    55:41

  • Trump's "toxic" wing causes chaos in House

    09:08

  • See Trump-Ye-supremacist dinner shredded by Ari Melber on MSNBC

    10:34

  • Basquiat revolution: From policing to parties, family & Fab 5 Freddy recount artist's work (2022)

    26:56

  • Trump braces: Tax returns going to Congress as Pence mulls DOJ interview

    09:56

  • As Trump fades after midterm fizzle, Fat Joe on politics and “MSNBC bromance”

    16:22

  • Trump tax bombshell: Tax returns going to Congress

    07:06

  • MAGA allies freak out as new prosecutor eyes Trump crimes

    06:18

  • Trump rocked: DOJ taps new criminal prosecutor but A.G. Garland will make indictment call

    08:33

  • MSNBC’s Melber: Garland can’t 'punt' decision on indicting trump

    12:33

  • MAGA’s Big Lie candidates crushed in midterms as Murdoch trolls ‘loser’ Trump

    10:48

  • 'Trailblazer': Pelosi steps away from gavel with epic wins and defeating Trump

    04:44

The Beat with Ari

Trump bomb rattles GOP, threatens McCarthy power play

05:27

Veteran democratic strategist James Carville joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on the intense race for Speaker of the House, with Kevin McCarthy’s bid increasingly under threat. Carville previously predicted on “The Beat” that “the next Speaker of the House may not be a member of the House.” Now, with more members of the GOP spreading talk of an outsider candidate, Carville adds: “McCarthy is going to have trouble holding that whole caucus together.”Dec. 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Trump bomb rattles GOP, threatens McCarthy power play

    05:27
  • UP NEXT

    Trump WH aide to MSNBC: Violent insurrection was 'criminal'

    08:14

  • Trump's 'legal jeopardy': Major loss in Mar-A-Lago stolen docs case

    09:14

  • Mar-A-Lago nightmare: Trump dealt major blow in criminal case

    08:48

  • Obama vs. MAGA Hate: Ari Melber on debunking lies and Jay-Z’s political history lesson (MSNBC)

    12:11

  • Jan. 6 bomb stuns Trump: MAGA allies convicted as top aide goes under oath

    05:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All