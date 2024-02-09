IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump Ballot Ban's icy reception: Rachel and Ari on SCOTUS's 'Destination Wedding'

The Beat with Ari

Trump Ballot Ban's icy reception: Rachel and Ari on SCOTUS's 'Destination Wedding'

In a historic case, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments to decide Trump's eligibility to appear on Colorado's primary ballot. MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber discusses the Supreme Court Justices' hesitancy to approach the issue of ballot bans and breaks down the legal and practical challenges that come with letting states decide ballot eligibility.Feb. 9, 2024

    Trump Ballot Ban's icy reception: Rachel and Ari on SCOTUS's 'Destination Wedding'

