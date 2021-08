A Trump-backed candidate lost in a special election, shocking the GOP. Meanwhile, Trump was also ignored by 17 Republican Senators who voted for a deal he rallied against and the former president is now struggling to sell tickets for his tour with Bill O’Reilly. Political strategist Chai Komanduri joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the demise of Trump’s control of the GOP.Aug. 3, 2021