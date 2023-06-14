IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Hayes: Trump’s main legal defense strategy? Winning in 2024.

  • Cy Vance on the expected Trump delay tactics following his indictment 

  • ‘Stark contrast:’ The Trump case vs. the Reality Winner case

    Trump arrested: From nukes, secrets & lies to smoking gun evidence: Melber Report

    See Trump charges and national security danger confronted by Watergate icon Bob Woodward

  • Asa Hutchinson: ‘Simply wrong’ for Republican presidential candidates to be ‘discussing a pardon’

  • Fmr. CIA Counsel: Comparing Trump’s handling of classified docs to Hillary Clinton’s is 'nuts'

  • Garland defends Jack Smith's handling of Trump classified documents case

  • Trump loses some GOP support after federal indictment

  • Trump humiliated as protests he called for fail to materialize

  • Ben Rhodes: 'It sends a message; can you trust the United States to share intelligence?'

  • Lawrence: Trump comes up with new docs case motive after arraignment

  • 'There's two ways that this resolves': Maddow makes prediction on Trump documents case 

  • Why didn’t Trump have to take a mugshot? Legal expert Nick Ackerman weighs in

  • Harry Litman: Trump has 'no chance' in court

  • Lawyer who declined to represent Trump: ‘I don’t have experience with chaos’

  • Laurence Tribe: Normal judge wouldn’t tolerate Trump’s docs case arguments

  • ‘He can use that info to extort the country’: Former Trump attorney Cohen on classified docs

  • Trump victim act debunked by consistent DOJ record of Espionage Act prosecutions

  • Trump legal comeuppance threatens court traffic jam; James anticipates deferring to feds

The Beat with Ari

Trump arrested: From nukes, secrets & lies to smoking gun evidence: Melber Report

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks out for the first time since Donald Trump's arrest and arraignment. And we're now getting an insiders view into the courtroom with the transcript released. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on new details in Trump’s arraignment as the nation absorbs Trump’s federal arrest.June 14, 2023

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

