    Trump alarms nuclear experts after revealing secrets to foreign national | Report

The Beat with Ari

Trump alarms nuclear experts after revealing secrets to foreign national | Report

Donald Trump allegedly shared secrets related to U.S. nuclear submarines with a foreign national, alarming nuclear experts. The New York Times reporting Trump divulged "how many nuclear warheads the vessels carried" and more to Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt, a Mar-A-Lago club member. Pratt has reportedly been interviewed by Special Counsel Jack Smith's team. Nuclear policy expert Joe Cirincione and former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti join "The Beat" to discuss.Oct. 6, 2023

    Trump alarms nuclear experts after revealing secrets to foreign national | Report

