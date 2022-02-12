Trump aides run from coup? Prosecutor says W.H. aide knows where the criminal lines are
Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti analyzes Trump aide Peter Navarro's newsworthy comments on MSNBC about his new subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee, including several denials and evasions about election plots now under investigation. Mariotti talks with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, who conducted the interview.Feb. 12, 2022
