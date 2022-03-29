Trump aide's on-air coup confession played at his own contempt hearing

During official congressional proceedings to hold Trump aides in contempt, members of the House January 6 committee featured former White House adviser Peter Navarro's statements from an interview with MSNBC anchor Ari Melber. Under questioning, Navarro admitted to his thwarted plans to try to overturn the election, including trying to get Congress and state legislatures to delay or create doubt about Biden's victory. Congresswoman Murphy introduced an excerpt of the interview as evidence, casting doubt on Navarro's claims to privilege. She also stated Navarro has "so much knowledge to share with a journalist, but he refuses to share that knowledge in response to a lawful subpoena." MSNBC's Ari Melber reports on the House contempt proceeding and discusses the road that led to the contempt vote for Navarro and his fellow Trump White House aide Dan Scavino.March 29, 2022