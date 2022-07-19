Trump aide Bannon faces two years in prison if 'insulting' defense 'backfires' at trial

As prosecutors make opening arguments at Trump veteran Steve Bannon’s criminal trial, former U.S. attorney for S.D.N.Y. David Kelley says Bannon's current defense can "backfire" with "a big potential to insult the jurors." Bannon's lawyers are trying to argue that Bannon could evade a House subpoena. Kelley walks through the case with MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber. July 19, 2022