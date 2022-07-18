Trump aide Bannon faces two years in prison as trial starts

The criminal trial of the chief strategist in Trump’s administration Steve Bannon begins today. He faces up to two years in prison charged with contempt of Congress. Jurors were selected today, despite several being struck due to strong views that may have interfered with the case. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down day one of this high-profile Jan. 6 case, saying: “The prospect of prison may push Bannon to comply even further… but even cooperation does not end this trial.”July 18, 2022