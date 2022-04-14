Trump aide backs down, testifies about elector fraud and insurrection

Trump aide Stephen Miller spent 8 hours testifying before the Jan. 6 committee, a reversal after initially defying the committee and suing over its request. Miller had openly discussed a plot to steal the election with fraudulent electors prior to the insurrection, drawing more scrutiny as investigations and reports have revealed multiple aides involved in that thwarted effort. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the new testimony, the link to other Trump aides' admissions, including on The Beat, and other developments in the probe, along with The Nation’s Elie Mystal and New York University Law Professor Melissa Murray.April 14, 2022