Trump ‘100% committed crimes’: Evidence moves from speech ‘incitement’ to wider MAGA conspiracy

In this “Beat” special report, MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down how the January 6th Committee hearings have unearthed more evidence than two impeachment trials against Former President Trump. Melber takes the viewer through the evolution of evidence, from the impeachment trials’ focus on Trump’s January 6th speech and incitement -- to the damning evidence putting Trump at the center of a wider, planned MAGA plot. Barry Berke, who served as counsel for both of President Trump's impeachments tells Melber “there is overwhelming evidence” and adds “You have to prosecute… regardless of whether they’re public officials.”July 21, 2022