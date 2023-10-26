Triple threat: 3 Trump lawyers flip as pressure hits in both coup trials

- Now Playing
Triple threat: 3 Trump lawyers flip as pressure hits in both coup trials04:53
‘A lot of baggage’: Cohen, Trump back in court07:59
Report: Mark Meadows granted immunity deal in Trump’s federal election interference case03:14
Why the reported Mark Meadows immunity can have several interpretations06:48
‘Self-preservation kicked in’: Schiff calls report DOJ granted Meadows immunity 'not surprising'11:04
Report: Jack Smith grants Mark Meadows immunity to testify in Jan. 6 Trump case06:47
Jack Smith beats Trump again: Cassidy Hutchinson on her boss cooperating04:02
Jan. 6 officer on Trump attacking democracy: ‘How do you defeat an ideology?’10:51
'I will not permit it': Judge throttles Trump's ranting to protect trial integrity04:30
Trump’s gag order appeal is ‘going nowhere,’ Neal Katyal says05:07
Chris Christie blasts Trump’s ‘awful temperament’, says 'he will' violate gag order06:34
Judge issues partial gag order in Trump election interference case03:24
‘I will do it if necessary’: Trump not ruling out being new House Speaker07:47
Trump moves to dismiss indictment in federal election interference case01:32
'Like a deck of delay cards': Theme emerges in Trump legal tactics: drag it out05:26
Lawrence: Judge Chutkan denies Trump’s request to remove her from Jack Smith’s 2020 election case05:38
‘Denied’: Trump loses bid to remove judge in federal coup trial05:29
Trump's lawyers dispute proposed gag order in election interference case01:37
'Reckless and careless': former Trump White House aide describes mishandling of documents07:03
