See Rubio, Graham & McCarthy exposed for hypocrisy on Jan. 6, 'bigot' Trump

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 MAGA riot is asking GOP leader Kevin McCarthy to come forward and talk with them. McCarthy is refusing to cooperate. Now, the Committee is weighing whether to subpoena McCarthy and two other Trump allies. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the developing situation and the GOP’s blatant hypocrisy regarding Trump and the insurrection, including Sen. Graham’s recantation of his comment prior to Trump’s presidency that Trump is a “bigot.”Jan. 15, 2022