    Top Republican laments being ‘losers’ as indicted Trump helps blow 5th election in a row

    Coup bombshell: See prosecutor Jack Smith's new plan for Trump trial, path to prison

  • MAGA GOP loses again in 2023 - after flailing in 2022 and 2020 shellacking and 2018 wipeout 

  • Voters back choice and crush Kavanaugh-Trump tears in 2023 Ohio rout

  • Why Trump is losing again: Biden ‘stunts’ on 2023 wins

  • Losing: See Trump-DeSantis 'Free Speech' claims debunked by actual legal cases

  • Losing: Trump warned fraud testimony may sink his wobbling company

  • Trump ‘loses it’ on witness stand as empire wobbles in fraud case

  • Family affair: Trump sons grilled at civil fraud trial

  • Trump's courtroom nightmare: Kids and aides go under oath across several trials as 'empire' wobbles

  • ‘Fraud receipts’ haunt Trump kids as they take the stand

  • Indicted Trump loses labor clash as Biden joins winning picket line: Michael Moore x Melber

  • 'Fraud': Trump empire in peril as he falls off ‘Forbes List’ and Don Jr takes stand in fraud trial

  • Melber: Trump Org. prosecution 'hoping Don Jr. is as loud on the stand as he is on right-wing interviews'

  • New GOP Speaker may have a 'Wolf of Wall St.' problem as party reels from Trump charges

  • Trump's 'Gotti mob tactics' backfire: 45 'gagged' in coup case, lawyers confess, RICO heats up

  • Coup trials collide: DOJ gets the goods as Trump’s lawyers confess

  • Trump prison fears surge: As MAGA lawyers flip, new heat on Trump’s coup trials

  • Trump’s coup bomb goes off! DOJ gets the goods as lawyers confess & WH vet flips

  • Defining terrorism: Are Hamas’s attacks 'equivalent' to military bombings? Terror expert explains

The Beat with Ari

Top Republican laments being ‘losers’ as indicted Trump helps blow 5th election in a row

The GOP has been underperforming in every cycle since Donald Trump emerged. In this special report, Ari Melber breaks down the hard data on Republican losses after another election showed Trump’s drag on the party. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Nov. 11, 2023

