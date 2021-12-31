Top Democrat urges hardball vs. MAGA party in 2022
07:08
Share this -
copied
Former Senator Barbara Boxer joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss President Biden’s first year in office, the state of the U.S. economy, and the road ahead as Democrats battle for the soul of the party ahead of the 2022 midterms.Dec. 31, 2021
Now Playing
Top Democrat urges hardball vs. MAGA party in 2022
07:08
UP NEXT
Schumer floats new plan to end McConnell obstruction
09:49
Protest music and vinyl records thrive in today’s 'streaming era'
03:52
Busted: Indicted Trump aide Bannon sees Jan. 6 ‘playbook’ leaked by ally
11:35
Obama health advisor on CDC’s new shorter isolation period
10:11
Spotting COVID disinfo can save your life, explains MSNBC anchor Ari Melber