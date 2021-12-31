IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Top Democrat urges hardball vs. MAGA party in 2022

    07:08
  • UP NEXT

    Schumer floats new plan to end McConnell obstruction 

    09:49

  • Protest music and vinyl records thrive in today’s 'streaming era'

    03:52

  • Busted: Indicted Trump aide Bannon sees Jan. 6 ‘playbook’ leaked by ally

    11:35

  • Obama health advisor on CDC’s new shorter isolation period

    10:11

  • Spotting COVID disinfo can save your life, explains MSNBC anchor Ari Melber

    06:01

  • Desperate Trump asks Supreme Court to stop secret Jan. 6 evidence

    08:53

  • 'Every single emotion': Grieving mom reacts to officer's guilty manslaughter verdict

    06:37

  • 45 ‘deeply unnerved’ as MAGA loyalist called by riot investigators

    11:06

  • ‘Blood on its hands’: Conservatives knocked for violent rhetoric

    08:29

  • Dr. Fauci on COVID surge: Unvaxxed are ‘very vulnerable’

    07:19

  • 'Criminal referral?' 45 under pressure amid planned election lies event on Jan. 6 anniversary

    06:02

  • 45 Rattled!: Trump reveals ‘tell’ in escalating money probe

    06:55

  • ‘Betrayal’: Progressives hammer Manchin’s ‘inexplicable reversal’

    10:13

  • Explosive report: Trump admin 'criminally negligent' in 'undermining' COVID response

    05:57

  • MAGA operative under fire: Roger Stone takes 5th in riot probe 

    11:59

  • ‘PowerPoint coup’ planner linked to Trump W.H. subpoenaed by riot Committee

    09:44

  • ‘The coup is still underway’: MAGA riot plot started earlier than you thought

    07:58

  • New evidence implicates more GOP leaders in MAGA effort to cancel Biden’s victory

    07:25

  • ‘Massive criminal attack’: New Jan. 6 texts reveal Fox hosts were ‘aiding and abetting criminality’

    02:57

The Beat with Ari

Top Democrat urges hardball vs. MAGA party in 2022

07:08

Former Senator Barbara Boxer joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss President Biden’s first year in office, the state of the U.S. economy, and the road ahead as Democrats battle for the soul of the party ahead of the 2022 midterms.Dec. 31, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Top Democrat urges hardball vs. MAGA party in 2022

    07:08
  • UP NEXT

    Schumer floats new plan to end McConnell obstruction 

    09:49

  • Protest music and vinyl records thrive in today’s 'streaming era'

    03:52

  • Busted: Indicted Trump aide Bannon sees Jan. 6 ‘playbook’ leaked by ally

    11:35

  • Obama health advisor on CDC’s new shorter isolation period

    10:11

  • Spotting COVID disinfo can save your life, explains MSNBC anchor Ari Melber

    06:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All