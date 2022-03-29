Top Dem sees indictment for Trump coup plotter after contempt vote

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
After the Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously to hold former Trump White House aides Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress, new reporting from The Washington Post reveals there is more than a seven-hour gap in the White House phone logs handed over to the committee. January 6 committee member Congressman Adam Schiff joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the latest in the probe, asserting that Navarro's claim he cannot speak under oath "won't fly with the Justice Department."March 29, 2022

