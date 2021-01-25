Tonight: Trump impeachment hits Senate

The House impeachment against Donald Trump for inciting insurrection will be presented to the Senate tonight in a rare and solemn process. MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the new evidence against Trump, showing how he whipped his fans into a frenzy, as they screamed about storming and taking the Capitol, in the moments before they did exactly that in an attack that left five dead. Melber emphasizes the importance of this trial for maintaining accountability and deterring future insurrections.