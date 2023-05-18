Tom Hanks on voting for Obama, ‘slow’ progress in U.S. and American optimism I MSNBC Summit Series

Global icon Tom Hanks joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber for an in-depth conversation about his new novel, “The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece” and speaks candidly about politics in the U.S. You will hear Hanks talk about voting for President Obama and working to tout President Biden. This is a new installment of The Summit Series with Ari Melber, featuring discussions with leaders at the summit of their fields.May 18, 2023